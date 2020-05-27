India News | People Will Get Respite from Heatwave from Tomorrow Onwards: IMD Scientist

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): People will get relief from the heatwave gradually from tomorrow onwards due to western disturbance of the Himalaya region, senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Naresh Kumar said on Wednesday.

"... there will be a reduction in heatwave from tomorrow onwards. And thereafter, under the influence of western disturbance, we will receive rainfalls. Even plains will also receive the light to moderate rainfall. Thereafter, the heatwave condition will be abated in most parts of the country," said Kumar, while speaking to ANI.

"Mild heatwave to severe heatwave was seen yesterday over many parts of the country," he added.

About the weather situation in Rajasthan, he said: "If we talk about Rajasthan, we had 50-degree Celsius of temperature yesterday. Many parts of the country had witnessed more than 45 degrees of temperature. Even Delhi had 36-degree temperature yesterday."

"If we talk about today's condition, this is likely to continue for a day. We are expecting severe heatwave in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh," he added.

He further said that prevailing heatwave conditions would only be severe today and thereafter, it will start to ease in most parts of the country including Delhi and NCR. (ANI)

