Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the marketing department to establish a permanent mechanism for soybean procurement, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process. This move aims to support farmers and stabilize the soybean market.

Every year, the marketing department purchases soybeans. At the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Monday, CM Fadnavis went over the work that the Marketing Department has to complete in 100 days.

A statement highlighted that an agro hub should be set up along the Samriddhi Highway. Fadnavis said that an agro hub should be set up along the Samriddhi Highway under the Magnet Project. All the facilities should be set up at this place. He also instructed us to prepare and submit a plan for this agro hub.

Giving instructions to complete the preparations for the soybean procurement in the state, which will start in November next year, in October, Fadnavis said that the registration of farmers should also be completed in October. The criteria for the permanent system to be set up for soybean procurement should be determined.

"It should include all the facilities. A system should be set up so that soybean procurement can continue without any problems. A proposal should be submitted for an agro-logistics hub to be set up in all four divisions of the state. Onion chowl is a good option for onion storage. There is a high demand for it and CM Fadnavis also gave instructions to increase the number of these chawls," said Fadnavis.

While presenting the Marketing Department, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department, Rajagopal Deora, said that there are plans to set up a Maha Bazar in Navi Mumbai.

This market will be of international standard and the project will be implemented in an area of at least 200 to 250 acres. Also, a market committee will be set up in each taluka of the state.

Marketing Minister Jayakumar Rawal said that a market committee will be set up in the Konkan region for fish and in the tribal areas for local produce. Market committees with an income of more than 1 crore in the state will be subcategorised as 1 to 2.5 crore, 2.5 crore to 5 crore, 5 to 10 crore, and 10 to 25 crore. Ch.

Deora also said that the construction of an agro hub has been completed at Jabhurgaon in the Sambhaji Nagar district and it will be inaugurated in the next 45 days.

The meeting was attended by Marketing Minister Jayakumar Rawal, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinghraje Bhosale, and Ministers of State Indranil Naik and Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, as well as Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Additional Chief Secretary of the Marketing Department Rajagopal Deora, along with Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries, and Secretaries of various departments. (ANI)

