Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan took strong exception to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent remarks on Sanatana Dharma, calling them an insult to the faith and the Sivagiri Mutt. Speaking at the Sivagiri Mutt, Muraleedharan questioned if Vijayan would dare to make similar statements about other religions, including the Holy Quran.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "Pinarayi Vijayan insulted Sanatana Dharma at the holy land of Shivigiri. By doing this, the Chief Minister has insulted the Sivagiri Mutt and the Hindu community."

Muraleedharan further said that the content of the speech shared by Pinarayi at the conference is, " Sanatana Dharma is one that should be hatred. Pinarayi's statement is a continuation of Udayanidhi Stalin's statement that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated. V. Muraleedharan also asked whether the chief minister dares to say something like this about the Holy Quran or any other faith."

"The Hindu community in Kerala faced the biggest challenge during Pinarayi's rule. Pinarayi Vijayan tried to challenge faith in Sabarimala and Thrissur Pooram," Muraleedharan said.

Muraleedharan also said, "People of Kerala will reject the communist propaganda that makes Sree Narayana Guru an enemy of Sanathan Dharma." The Hindu community has moved forward by recognising the ultimate truth of Sanatana Dharma and correcting its shortcomings."

"The propaganda that Sanatana Dharma is only a lack of unity and unity is useless here. He explained the relationship between the Guru and Sanatana Dharma at the Sivagiri venue by quoting Kumaranasan's sutra," Muraleedharan said.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday condemned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, accusing him of insulting Hinduism to secure extremist votes. He also challenged Vijayan to make similar remarks against other religions.

On Tuesday, while addressing the Sivagiri Pilgrimage, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Sanatana Dharma is synonymous with or inseparable from the Varnashrama Dharma, which is based on the Chaturvarna system. What does this Varnashrama Dharma uphold? It glorifies hereditary professions. But what did Sree Narayana Guru do? He called for defiance of hereditary professions. How, then, can Guru be an advocate of Sanatana Dharma?"

Guru's ascetic life was a constant questioning and defiance of the Chaturvarna system. How can someone who proclaimed, "One Caste, One Religion, One God for humankind," be an advocate of Sanatana Dharma, which is rooted in the confines of a single religion? Guru championed a dharma that opposed the caste system," Vijayan added. (ANI)

