Imphal, Dec 9 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested one cadre of the proscribed outfit Peoples' Liberation Army from Imphal West district for alleged involvement in extortion activities, an official statement said on Monday.

The PLA cadre was arrested from Imphal on Sunday, it said..

One mobile handset and a four-wheeler were recovered from his possession, the statement added.

