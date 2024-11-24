New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after BJP-led alliance's, historic victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls, alleging that it "'parjeevi" party that "sinks boat of its allies".

He also emphasised his 'ek hain toh safe hain' slogan, saying that biggest message of Maharashtra elections is unity.

Addressing party members in the BJP headquarters,PM Modi said it is difficult for Congress to win elections on its own.

"Congress has now become a parasitic party, increasingly difficult for it to form government on its own. Congress not only sinks its own boat, but also the boats of its allies. Today we have seen the same thing in Maharashtra also," he said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) performed dismally in Maharashtra polls with Congress, which contested over 100 seats, winning only 16. Other constituents of MVA also performed poorly with Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats and NCP(SP) 10.

He accused the Congress of destroying the spirit of secularism and said that the "seeds of appeasement sown by the Congress" is a huge betrayal of the makers of the Constitution.

"In its hunger for power, the Congress family has destroyed the spirit of secularism of the Constitution. At that time (1947), even amidst the horrors of Partition, our Constitution makers had chosen the path of secularism while keeping Hindu culture and tradition alive. But the Congress family destroyed that great tradition in the name of false secularism. The seeds of appeasement sown by the Congress is a huge betrayal of the makers of the Constitution," he said.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress party of priotizing "family" saying that "a party which does not have the people as its priority is very harmful for democracy. " He pointed out that "urban Naxalism" as a new challenge for India.

"The Congress party's sole focus is on the family, disregarding the welfare of the nation's people. A party that prioritises family over citizens poses a significant threat to democracy... Notably, Congress's alignment with urban Naxalism has emerged as a new challenge for India. It's alarming to note that these urban Naxalites are controlled by external forces, making it essential for everyone to exercise extreme caution," he said.

PM Modi said that Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congress and its allies tried to build a wall of Article 370 again in Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra has clearly told them that this will not work. I also tell the Congress people and their allies to listen carefully... now no power in the world can bring back Article 370," he said.

Targeting Congress over performance of its state governments, he said voters evaluate promises and delivery in other states.

"Voters of every state of the country also evaluate the governments of other states. They see how the people who make big promises in one state perform in other states. The people of Maharashtra have also seen how the Congress governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal are betraying the people and you will see this in Punjab too. Therefore the public has rejected the hypocrisy of Congress," he said.

Punjab is ruled by Aam Aadmi Party.

He said one constitution will be applicable in the country and those who talk about two will be completely rejected by the people of the country.

"Now only one constitution will be applicable in the entire country... that constitution is the constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the constitution of India. Whoever talks about two constitutions in the country, either openly or behind the scenes... the country will completely reject him," PM Modi said.

PM Modi joined celebrations at BJP headquarters following party-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections and said people of the state have defeated "negative and parivarvad politics."

He said Maharashtra has strengthened the resolve for a developed India.

"Development, good governance and social justice have won in Maharashtra. Lies and deceit have suffered a crushing defeat. Today negative politics has been defeated. Today 'Parivarvad' have been defeated. Today Maharashtra has strengthened the resolve for a developed India. I congratulate all the workers of BJP and NDA across the country," PM Modi said addressing the party workers and leaders.

He lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, state Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for victory in Maharashtra polls.

"After Haryana, the biggest message of this election is unity. 'Ek hain toh safe hain' has become the 'maha-mantra' of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the results of bypolls across 48 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states and said the BJP had increased its strength.

"The results for byelections in several states were also declared today. Besides, our tally in Lok Sabha has increased today as well. UP, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have strongly supported BJP (in bypolls). The people of Assam have once again expressed their trust in BJP. We have also got success in Madhya Pradesh. Support for NDA has increased in Bihar. This shows that the country now only wants development," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress' Maharashtra election in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday expressed strong scepticism over the results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, calling them "unbelievable" and said they did not match the public sentiments.

Chennithala raised questions on the outcome, which saw a decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance.

"The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections are unbelievable and are not acceptable as they don't match the public sentiments. The exit polls also predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi. How can we believe the Maharashtra Assembly election results?" he said at a press conference. (ANI)

