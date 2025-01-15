Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three frontline naval ships, INS Surat, INS Nigiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation, during their commissioning at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"It is for the first time that the tri-commissioning of a destroyer, frigate and submarine was being done," highlighted the Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Surat is a destroyer, INS Nilgiri a frigate and INS Vaghseheer a submarine.

"This historic tri-commissioning reflected India's rich maritime legacy and commitment to self-reliant defence under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. These vessels, built indigenously, enhance the Indian Navy's operational capabilities and strengthen India's role in the Indian Ocean Region," the ministry's social media handle said.

Emphasising the significant role of maritime nations like India in shaping global security, economics, and geopolitical dynamics, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of protecting territorial waters, ensuring freedom of navigation, and securing trade supply lines and sea routes for economic progress and energy security. He also stressed on the need to safeguard the region from terrorism, arms, and drug trafficking.

On the occasion of Army Day commemorated today, PM Modi also saluted every brave warried who would sacrifice his life for the safety and security of the nation.

The PM further highlighted the connection of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj giving a 'new strength and vision' to the Navy in India during his rule.

Prime Minister also emphasised that was a matter of pride that all the three frontline platforms were made in India. He congratulated the Indian Navy, all the stakeholders involved in the construction work and the citizens of India for the achievement.

"Today's program links our glorious heritage with our future aspirations," exclaimed Modi.

An official statement released by the Ministry of Defence added that the PM mentioned India's rich history related to long sea voyages, commerce, naval defence and ship industry. Taking cue from this rich history, PM Modi remarked that today's India is emerging as a major maritime power in the world.

According to the statement, INS Nilgiri is dedicated to the maritime prowess of the Chola dynasty, and the Surat warship, reminiscent of the era when Gujarat's ports connected India to West Asia.

The PM remarked how Vagsheer submarine is aimed at enhancing both India's security and progress.

"India is today recognised as a reliable and responsible partner globally, especially in the Global South," the PM said, while also highlighting that the country has supported an open, secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region.

He noted that when it came to the development of coastal nations, India introduced the mantra of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and advanced with this vision.

Stressing on the importance of enhancing and modernising India's military capabilities in the 21st century, PM Modi highlighted, "be it land, water, air, the deep sea or infinite space, India is safeguarding its interests everywhere."

He further mentioned how the armed forces have identified over 5,000 items and equipment which will no longer be imported.

Modi noted the establishment of the country's largest helicopter manufacturing factory in Karnataka and a transport aircraft factory for the armed forces. He highlighted the achievements of the Tejas fighter plane and the development of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which are accelerating defence production.

"The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security," read the MoD's statement.

INS Surat, the fourth & final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France. (ANI)

