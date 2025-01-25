New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day eve address as "inspiring".

He said in a post on X, "An inspiring address by Rashtrapati ji, in which she highlights many subjects and emphasises the greatness of our Constitution and the need to keep working towards national progress."

In her speech, Murmu lent support to the concept of one nation, one election, asserting that it had the potential to redefine "good governance" by promoting consistency in governance, preventing policy paralysis, mitigating resource diversion, and alleviating financial burdens on the state.

In her address to the nation ahead of the 76th Republic Day, she emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to "eliminate remnants of a colonial mindset that have lingered in the country for decades" and cited the replacement of the British-era criminal laws with three new modern laws.

