New Delhi, April 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where he joined others in chanting the sacred Jain mantra, 'Navkar Mahamantra. ' The Prime Minister, via a post on X, also appealed to citizens to come together and join in chanting the sacred Jain mantra at 8:27 am.

The Prime Minister invited people to recite the ancient prayer: "Come, let's all chant the Navkar Mahamantra together at 8:27 AM. Let every voice bring peace, strength and harmony. Let us all come together to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and togetherness," PM Modi posted on X, encouraging citizens to chant the mantra in unison to promote peace, inner strength, and societal harmony. PM Narendra Modi Flays Opposition for Appeasement Politics, Says Waqf Amendment Act a Step Towards Social Justice.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with others, chants 'Navkar Mahamantra' at 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' program at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/sQGWQJCUOK — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025

The Navkar Mantra, revered in Jainism, is a powerful invocation that pays homage to the five supreme beings--Arihants (perfected souls), Siddhas (liberated souls), Acharyas (spiritual leaders), Upadhyayas (teachers), and Sadhus (monks). It is considered a universal chant that transcends sectarian boundaries and promotes inner awakening and universal well-being. The timing of 8:27 AM has spiritual significance in Jain traditions, often associated with auspicious planetary alignments or meditative calm. New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Country’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Flags Off Rameswaram-Tambaram Train (See Pics and Video).

The Prime Minister's call resonates with the broader themes of cultural unity, communal goodwill, and India's diverse spiritual traditions. This appeal aligns with PM Modi's longstanding emphasis on the importance of cultural and spiritual consciousness in public life. Over the years, he has often encouraged citizens to embrace practices that foster inner peace and national harmony, particularly during significant festivals or observances.

