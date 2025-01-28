Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The PM will inaugurate the business summit at 11 am in Janata Maidan in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several Union ministers, according to an official statement.

Around 7,500 delegates, including some top industrialists, are expected to attend the two-day conclave, it said.

Among the industrialists expected at the conclave are LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal and Naveen Jindal, officials said.

The PM will also inaugurate the 'Make in Odisha' exhibition, showcasing the state's achievements in developing an industrial ecosystem.

The conclave will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as an investment destination, the statement said

Among the programmes being hosted at the conclave are CEOs and leaders' roundtables, sectoral sessions, B2B meetings, and policy discussions, it said.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in the city around 10.35 am and proceed to inaugurate the conclave, officials said.

This will be his second visit to the state this month. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention at the same venue on January 9.

Business representatives from Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, the UK and the US are also expected to attend the event.

