Ahmedabad, January 28: The Gujarat High Court recently allowed a seven-month-pregnant teenager to stay with her boyfriend's parents. The case is said to be from Banaskantha. It is also learned that the minor girl's boyfriend has been lodged in a remand home on charges of rape. The alleged incident came to light in November last year when a woman filed a petition before the court seeking medical termination of pregnancy of her 16-year-old daughter. The woman's plea came after her daughter eloped with a local boy in June 2024.

HC Allows Medical Termination of Pregnancy

Post which, an FIR was registered with Dhanera police under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO); however, the accused boy was not detained, reports TOI. Hearing the woman's plea, the high court allowed the termination of the minor girl's pregnancy. The high court ordered the government hospital authorities in Palanpur to conduct the procedure. Gujarat High Court Seeks Government’s Response After Man Files Habeas Corpus Plea Claiming Daughter Eloped With Priest of Iskcon.

Minor Girl Refuses Consent for Terminating Pregnancy

However, when the woman was taking her pregnant minor daughter to the hospital, she ran away with the boy. Post this, the mother approached the Gujarat High Court again. This time, the woman filed a habeas corpus petition and alleged that her daughter was abducted twice by the boy. When the pregnant minor girl was produced in court, she refused to give consent for the termination of her pregnancy.

Pregnant Teenager Tells Court Her Wish

Following this, the minor girl was placed in the Nari Suraksha Gruh in Palanpur, while her boyfriend was sent to remand home in Mehsana. During the hearing, the girl said that she wanted to live with her boyfriend's parents when the judges asked about her wish. The pregnant minor girl also told the court that her mother was ready to marry her to the boy; however, she said that her mother made a "somewhat exorbitant" demand. Gujarat Shocker: School Principal Booked for Raping Ex-Student Attending Alumni Meet in Bharuch.

The minor girl told the judges that her boyfriend's family treated her like their daughter-in-law and also took good care of her. Hearing the girl's wish, the court gave her custody to the boyfriend's parents after taking an undertaking from them. "It is in the best interest of both the families," the high court said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).