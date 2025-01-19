New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): In the latest edition of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the indomitable spirit of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ahead of his birth anniversary and said that the veteran was a visionary and that courage was ingrained in his nature.

In his address in the 118th episode of the first Mann Ki Baat of 2025, the Prime Minister encouraged the nation's youth to delve deeper into Netaji's life and learn from his unwavering dedication to the country.

"Let us draw inspiration from his life," he said, urging the youth to contribute to India's growth and progress.

PM Modi recalled the bravery of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his birth anniversary on January 23, celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas.'

The Prime Minister highlighted the courage, administrative excellence, and pivotal role in the fight for independence and shared a few personal experiences.

Recalling an inspiring visit to the house from where Bose famously escaped the British, the Prime Minister reflected on the courage and vision that defined Netaji's life.

He described how Bose's legacy extends beyond his role in the freedom movement, highlighting his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kolkata Corporation and later as Mayor at the young age of 27.

In his address in Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "This story may seem like a film scene to you. You may be wondering what kind of mettle this person embodied, to display such courage! This person was none other than our country's great personality, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We will now celebrate January 23, his birth anniversary, as Parakram Diwas."

"This saga related to his bravery also gives a glimpse of his Parakram. A few years ago, I went to that very house from where he escaped after dodging the British. That car of his is still present there. That experience was very special for me. Subhash Babu was a visionary and courage was ingrained in his nature," he said.

Adding further, PM Modi said, "Netaji was also a very efficient administrator. At the age of 27, he became the Chief Executive Officer of the Kolkata Corporation and after that, he also took over the responsibility of Mayor. He did many great things as an administrator as well. His works related to schools for children, for poor children and cleanliness, are remembered even today."

The Prime Minister also underscored Bose's deep connection to radio and his instrumental role in establishing 'Azad Hind Radio.'

PM Modi said that Bose's speeches galvanised the masses, inspiring them to join the fight against colonial rule through broadcasts in multiple languages.

"Netaji Subhash also had a deep connection with radio. People eagerly waited to listen to him on Azad Hind Radio, which he had established. His speeches lent a new strength to the fight against foreign rule. News bulletins were broadcast on 'Azad Hind Radio' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bangla, Marathi, Punjabi, Pashto and Urdu. I salute Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. I urge the youth of the country to read as much as possible about him and constantly derive inspiration from his life," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasising the collective willpower of the nation in its journey toward becoming a developed India.

He expressed gratitude for the continuous support and suggestions from the citizens, reinforcing his belief in the potential of a prosperous, self-reliant India (Viksit Bharat).

"Every time, this program of 'Mann Ki Baat' connects me with the collective efforts of the nation; with the collective willpower of all of you. Every month I receive a large number of your suggestions and ideas and each time I see these ideas, my faith in the resolve of Viksit Bharat rises further," he said.

"All of you should continue to make efforts to make India the best through your work. That is all for this edition of Mann Ki Baat. We will meet again next month with new stories of achievements, resolves and accomplishments of Indians," concluded PM Modi. (ANI)

