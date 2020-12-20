New Delhi, December 20: In an unscheduled visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Sunday morning.

He paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh Guru's vision for a just and inclusive society. While bowing to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Modi said that the Sikh guru's life epitomised courage and compassion.

It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/GBiWMyih6D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/ECveWV9JjR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted on Saturday. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikh religion.

