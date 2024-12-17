New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that maintaining law and order, as well as ensuring individual security, is primarily the responsibility of the state governments under the Constitution of India.

He said that "Police" and "Public Order" are matters specified as state subjects under the Constitution of India.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Nityanand Rai said that the central government deploys Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to assist states when requested, with the number of personnel and costs varying over time.

Rai was replying to Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy's question, wherein she said, "Will the Minister of Home Affairs be pleased to state the total number of personnel at the different Central Armed Police Forces (CAP) posted in West Bengal at present, the number of armed policemen posted as security for political persons including elected representatives in West Bengal and the head under which the cost of these postings is paid."

"Police and Public Order' are State subjects under the Constitution of India. The responsibility of maintaining law and order and also providing security to an individual in the jurisdiction of the State rests primarily with the State Government. However, the Central Government deploys Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at the request of the State Government from time to time. The number of CAPF personnel posted and the cost incurred varies from time to time," MoS Rai said in his reply.

Rai further highlighted the collaborative role between the central and state governments in ensuring security and law enforcement, with the state governments taking the lead in managing these matters within their jurisdictions.

Earlier in the day, Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, provided details on the Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Rai stated that the strength of the Mahila Reserve Battalion is 1,025 personnel, led by a Senior Mahila Commandant and that the battalion has been designed to fulfil the operational requirements of women in security roles, including duties at airports, Delhi Metro, government buildings, and public sector undertakings. Additionally, it will perform other duties as assigned by the Central Government.

The Minister provided this information in response to a question from BJP Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao on the salient features of the first all-women battalion of the CISF and the details of the training programs and the recruitment process for the battalion. (ANI)

