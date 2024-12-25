Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 25 (ANI): One person has been arrested in the alleged gang rape incident at the Anna University in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner's office, the accused is in police custody and an investigation is underway.

The police formed four special teams to nab the accused in the alleged sexual assault of a college student.

The members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Women Welfare Federation held a protest outside the Anna University campus in Guindy over alleged sexual assault on a University student on campus on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

