Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amid uproar over the Pahalgam terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of 26 people, the Jaisalmer Police has carried out a flag march in sensitive areas in the district, mainly border areas, while conducting search operations in public places, including various hotels and night shelters as a precautionary measure.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Chaudhary, the police have made special security arrangements in the border areas and assured that the situation was under control.

"On the instructions of the Chief Minister, police have made special security arrangements in the border areas. In this regard, we conducted inspections at hotels and other shelters within the district. We have increased police presence...we assure you that the situation is under control," SP Chaudhary told ANI.

He said that a strict blockade was being implemented in sensitive areas, and strict vigilance was being maintained in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) in border villages. The SP said that instructions were given to exercise special caution and work in coordination with the security agencies deployed on the border.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Army and Air Force airports and military complexes on the western border have been put on high alert. Official sources said that the BSF has also been put on high alert on the Pakistan international border adjoining Rajasthan, and instructions have been given to annihilate any nefarious activity seen from across the border.

Patrolling has been intensified on the border, and all activities across the border are being closely monitored. The BSF was keeping a close eye on sensitive areas along the international border using technical gadgets and other means.

Entry is granted only after thorough questioning. Guidelines have been issued to deal with any untoward incident strictly.

Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is touring Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. (ANI)

