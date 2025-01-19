Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): Security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, police said on Sunday.

The CASO was launched in the area of Zaloora. The area has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard in the area.

"During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Further details shall follow," the post further reads. (ANI)

