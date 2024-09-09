Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): After reports of sign boards banning entry of people of certain communities came in from villages of Kedar Valley in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said that Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police has been ordered to investigate the matter.

Speaking to ANI, the DGP said, "Reports have emerged that there are demographic changes in hilly areas, migrants from other states are trying to settle here and minor girls are being trapped and forced to move with them. There are reports that in some villages boards have been placed to ban entry of people belonging to certain communities. We spoke to local Sarpanches that boards against a particular community are not correct, although they can raise their concerns."

He said that there is a huge influx of tourists in Uttarakhand due to the presence of pilgrimage centres.

"Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police has been ordered to investigate the matter of putting up sign boards related to banning and imposing penalties on the entry of outsiders in some villages of Kedar Valley in Rudraprayag district. A CEO-level officer is conducting a probe. The sentiments of the local people would be taken care of," he added.

He further said, "To make the law and order in the state more stringent, the superintendents of police of all the districts have been instructed to patrol till 1 am in the night. He said that some incidents have happened but an attempt is being made to create a wrong narrative about law and order in the state. In the last few days, people from outside have tried to break the law and order."

It is worth noting that such boards were put up in other villages including Mainkhanda of Kedar Valley, but after the strictness of the police, the word non-Hindu was removed from the board on Sunday.

Now boards have been put up banning the entry and business of outsiders and hawkers in the village. (ANI)

