Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Prayagraj Municipal Corporation organized 'Swachhata Rath Yatra' in the city to promote cleanliness and raise public awareness.

The Swachhata Rath Yatra was launched to ensure Prayagraj reflects a spirit of cleanliness for the devotees and tourists attending Mahakumbh. With the Mahakumbh Nagar route passing through the city, the initiative aims to maintain a pristine environment for the millions of visitors expected during this grand event.

The rally was flagged off from Chowk Kotwali by Mayor Umesh Chand Ganesh Kesharwani. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the Swachhata Rath Yatra aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to a clean Mahakumbh.

He described the event as 'Jan Jagran Yatra' aimed at making Prayagraj clean, healthy, and disciplined. Citizens were urged to avoid littering, use dustbins, and refrain from using single plastic. The event received enthusiastic support from the local population, with many actively participating.

The Swachhata Rath Yatra, organized by the Municipal Corporation of Prayagraj, commenced from Kotwali Chowk with the aim of promoting cleanliness and public awareness ahead of the Mahakumbh.

A grand chariot was beautifully decorated with a majestic statue of Mother Ganga, sculptures of sadhus symbolizing the Mahakumbh, and adorned with trees and plants. The Yatra traversed various routes across the city before concluding at the Ram Bhawan intersection.

Street play artists carrying dustbins of different colours performed alongside the chariot, spreading awareness about proper waste segregation by using separate dustbins for wet and dry waste. Adding to the message, a cleanliness-themed music band performed throughout the Yatra, further amplified the call for maintaining a clean Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh.

A large number of Safari Mitras (sanitation workers) and Municipal Corporation staff also actively participated, emphasizing the importance of their role in keeping the city clean.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the event. (ANI)

