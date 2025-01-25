New Delhi (India), January 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved the prestigious President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) for eight personnel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, according to an official statement.

According to the ICG, the PTM is bestowed upon Coast Guard personnel for their acts of exceptional bravery and distinguished service. The TM is awarded for acts of notable gallantry and valuable service, marked by resourcefulness and dedication to duty, including prolonged service demonstrating ability and merit.

The recipients of the President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) for Distinguished Service are ADG Anil Kumar Harbola and IG Homesh Kumar Sharma.

For Gallantry, the Tatrakshak Medal (TM) has been awarded to Comdt Anshuman Raturi, Asst Comdt Manish Singh, and Sameer Ranjan.

In recognition of Meritorious Service, IG Jyotindra Singh, DIG Atul Joshi, and Shanmugham Sankar have been honored with the Tatrakshak Medal.

Earlier, on Saturday the Central Government announced the names of 942 personnel of police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence(HG&CD) and correctional services for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2025.

Five of the 942 personnel have been posthumously awarded gallantry medals. These include Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Head Constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey from the Border Security Force, Constable Sunil Kumar Pandey from the Central Reserve Police Force, Head Constable Ravi Sharma from the Sashastra Seema Bal, and Selection Grade Fireman Satish Kumar Raina.

Out of a total of 942 gallantry and service medals, 95 are gallantry medals, 101 are President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 746 are Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Among the majority of the 95 gallantry awards, 28 personnel are from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 28 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir region, three from the North-East and 36 personnel are from other regions. They are being awarded for their gallant action.

Out of 95 gallantry medals, 78 police personnel and 17 fire service personnel have been awarded the gallantry medal, respectively. (ANI)

