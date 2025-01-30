New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary on Thursday.

Murmu laid a wreath at Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, among others, also paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of Gandhi.

Earlier, Modi said in a post on X, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

Gandhi, the most prominent face of India's freedom movement, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

