Rajgarh (MP), Dec 24 (PTI) As many as 18 passengers were injured when a private bus from Pune in Maharashtra headed to Nepal overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the bus driver apparently lost control of the wheel.

Karanwas police station in-charge Ramesh Jat said 18 passengers were injured when the private bus from Pune to Nepal overturned near Dupahiya village around 1 PM.

He said 14 of the 18 injured persons were referred to Rajgarh district hospital after getting initial treatment at the government hospital in Pachor.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

