Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Production from the Naini coal mine in Odisha, allotted to state-run miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for utilising coal in its thermal power plant, would commence from March, 2025, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Monday.

SCCL in Telangana is jointly owned by the state government and the Centre.

Vikramarka, who attended the 3rd National Mining Ministers' Conference in Konark, thanked Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his support in establishing the Naini coal mine.

In a letter, he urged the Odisha CM to allot suitable land for enabling the SCCL to establish 2x800 MW Thermal Power Project (TPP) in the vicinity of Naini coal mine.

"... on behalf of Government of Telangana, it is humbly requested to kindly intervene in the matter and advise the concerned to arrange for allotment of suitable land for enabling SCCL to establish 2x800 MW Thermal Power project, in the vicinity of Naini coal mine," he said.

As Naini is a Captive Block, the coal produced from Naini coal mine was to be supplied to the end use plant of 2x600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Mancherial district of Telangana. However, the plant is about 1,000 kms from Naini mine and the supply of coal to it (plant at Mancherial) involves a lot of difficulties in logistics, he said.

This has prompted SCCL to envisage setting up a 2x800 MW TPP in the vicinity of Naini in Odisha as a pit head power plant, Vikramarka said in the letter to Majhi.

The Telangana Deputy CM cited a letter from the Ministry of Coal which stated that there is a pressing need to establish new thermal power plants close to the mines to ensure reduced transportation cost, steady and reliable fuel supply and reduced environmental impact.

Therefore, after deliberations between officials of SCCL and Odisha government, a team comprising representatives of both sides visited two sites as part of land identification process for the prospective SCCL TPP, he said.

This coveted project of SCCL would be a win-win opportunity for both Odisha and Telangana as it will create employment, besides paving way for infrastructure development, the Telangana Deputy CM said.

