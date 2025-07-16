Saharanpur, July 16: A heartwarming example of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' (Hindu-Muslim bonhomie) was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district when Kairana MP Iqra Hasan visited three Kanwar service camps and personally served food to pilgrims, spreading a message of love and communal harmony. On Tuesday evening, Iqra Hasan of the Samajwadi Party visited three camps set up for Kanwar Yatra pilgrims in Saharanpur — the Shiv Seva Kanwar Sangh camp, Shri Kailash Dham Shiv Kanwar Seva Camp, and Shri Shiv Om Samiti Kanwar Seva Camp.

"It is a moment of pride that a Muslim woman MP can serve Shiva devotees," she said after personally serving food at each of these camps. Speaking on the occasion, Hasan said she was deeply pleased to be part of the service and added that what she witnessed there was not just a religious act but a reflection of humanity, describing it as "India's true strength". Kanwar Yatra 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Significance, Routes, Rituals and Important Guidelines of the Annual Pilgrimage Dedicated To Lord Shiva in the Holy Month of Sawan.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan serves food to devotees during Kanwar Yatra in Saharanpur. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/9teQeuTyeg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025

This is not just a country but a land of values and culture," she emphasised. The first time Lok Sabha lawmaker also praised the "selfless service" of men and women from various social organisations who were volunteering at the camps and called the initiative a symbol not just of religious devotion but of social unity.

"The kind of service being done here without any discrimination is something today's politics should also learn from," she added. During her visit, the organisers of the Kanwar camps welcomed Iqra Hasan by offering her a traditional chunari (scarf) and pagdi (turban) as a mark of respect. The MP thanked the organisers and appreciated their efforts in running the camps. Kanwar Yatra 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Smooth Devotee Movement Ahead of Annual Pilgrimage Starting July 11.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage carried out by devotees of Lord Shiva on foot during the auspicious month of Shravan in the Hindu calendar. They fetch water from the Ganga and then offer it to Lord Shiva at their local temples.

