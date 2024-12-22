Latur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) is using Artificial Intelligence for road surveys in Latur, which officials said may be the first of its kind in the state.

The AI-based project is underway in Udgir and funding of Rs 1.99 crore has been made available by the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC), said PWD executive engineer Rohan Jadhav on Sunday.

It involves digital survey of roads to give details on quality, sequential numbering, traffic density, which will help PWD carry out better construction and maintenance, he said.

The work is being carried out by Pune-based Rasta.Ai, a road maintenance and asset management firm, the official added.

