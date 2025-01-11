New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday attended the last rites of Ludhiana MLA and AAP leader Gurpreet Gogi and called his demise "extremely sad" and a "big loss."

"The news of the demise of Shri Gurpreet Gogi ji, MLA from Ludhiana West, is extremely sad. Gogi ji always worked for the service and betterment of the people. His demise is a big loss. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this loss. My condolences are with his family and supporters," said CM Mann while speaking to reporters.

"Today, while attending the funeral of our party's respected MLA Gurpreet Gogi ji in Ludhiana West, I shared my grief with the family. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear this profound pain. Our entire party and I will always stand with Gogi ji's family in this sad hour," the CM posted on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi condoled Gurpreet Gogi's demise and posted on X, The news of the demise of Shri Gurpreet Gogi ji, MLA from Ludhiana West, is extremely sad. Gogi ji always worked for the service and betterment of the people. His demise is a big loss. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this loss. My condolences are with his family and supporters."

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed grief and wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the shocking & tragic demise of Gurpreet Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, & loved ones. May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi was found dead with bullet injuries late on Sunday night after he accidentally shot himself, a Punjab Police official confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12 am. Gogi was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), where he was declared dead.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana assembly elections. (ANI)

