By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections reaches its peak around Republic Day, Delhi Police authorities have planned extensive security measures to ensure free and fair elections, while also making sure that anti-terror measures are taken care of.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Will AAP Retain Power or BJP Spring a Surprise? Know Seat Projections by Matka Players.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav on Friday highlighted the manpower-intensive nature of both events, with every police personnel working round the clock to ensure foolproof arrangements.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda Chair CEC Meeting To Discuss Polls (Watch Video).

"Delhi Police successfully conducted the Lok Sabha elections last year. Both Republic Day and the Assembly elections are manpower-intensive events, and for Delhi Police, this is a big challenge, especially as election campaigning will be at its peak around Republic Day," Special CP Yadav told ANI.

He emphasized the need to monitor rallies and padyatras, while also ensuring anti-terrorism measures are in place. "We will have to cover rallies, padyatras, and simultaneously take anti-terror measures. For the next month, every officer of Delhi Police will contribute to this. We are capable of executing this successfully," Yadav said.

Regarding Republic Day preparations, the Special CP assured that there would be no shortage of manpower.

"For Republic Day, we will carry out our regular activities in a much more proactive manner. We have already started preparations. Every staff member will be alert on duty, and we will also limit leaves to ensure we have sufficient manpower," the Special CP added.

Yadav further mentioned that Delhi Police is working in coordination with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police to prevent cross-border illegal activities, such as bringing in cash or liquor.

"We are patrolling border areas along with Haryana and UP Police. We are monitoring cash movements, as liquor plays a negative role in elections. Liquor shops in border areas will be closed 48 hours before the elections. Delhi Police is actively working on this," he said.

He also spoke about the heightened threat perception during Republic Day, due to the presence of foreign dignitaries.

"A large number of international guests, including presidents and prime ministers, will be attending the celebrations. Terrorist organizations often target such events, so we must maintain the highest level of security. The parade route is long, so we have to provide security throughout its entire length," the Special CP said.

Speaking on election security arrangements, Yadav highlighted the focus on sensitive areas like Northeast Delhi.

"The Police headquarters has allocated a large force to Northeast Delhi. Riots often occur due to rumours, so we will be focussed on this aspect as well and will ensure that no such thing takes place...We will keep the situation under control and ensure the elections proceed smoothly," he said.

"We are concerned about all the issues that may arise. We are provided with the Paramilitary forces to maintain peace...They help us in conducting fair elections and also in tackling untoward incidents," he added.

In 2020, Northeast Delhi saw riots that led to multiple deaths and property destruction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)