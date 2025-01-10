New Delhi, January 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda chaired the party's Central Election Committee meeting here on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders also attended the meeting. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

The incumbent party, AAP, which won the previous two terms with massive margins--67 and 62 out of 70 seats--is facing a stiff two-pronged challenge against BJP and the Congress and will be seeking a fourth term by showcasing its 'performance' in the areas of education and health as well as the plethora of welfare schemes. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Arvind Kejriwal to Parvesh Verma and Alka Lamba, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

BJP CEC Meeting Underway at Party Headquarters in Delhi

#WATCH | BJP CEC meeting underway at the party headquarters in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party chief-Union Minister JP Nadda and others attend the meeting. pic.twitter.com/fYJq3YepJu — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

While both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already released their full lists of candidates, the BJP is yet to finalize nominations for a few constituencies. Earlier in the day, BJP leaders MP Yogendra Chandolia and Praveen Khandelwal shared updates from the party's core group meeting on the Delhi elections.

While speaking to the media, Chandolia said that the BJP leadership was meticulously reviewing seat nominations, saying that the nominations will be finalised by today or tomorrow. "Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all the leaders in charge of Delhi are discussing the nomination on all seats. He (JP Nadda) has asked all of us for our opinion on 41 seats, our national leadership is discussing each seat in detail," Chandolia said. "BJP government will be formed in Delhi... If the parliamentary board meeting is held today, then the list will come today or else it will come tomorrow," he added. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Will AAP Retain Power or BJP Spring a Surprise? Know Seat Projections by Matka Players.

Praveen Khandelwal, after attending the meeting, shared that organizational matters were also discussed. "There was a discussion about the organisation in the meeting today. We received guidance from Amit Shah and JP Nadda," Khandelwal added. AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has hit out at BJP, citing 'credible sources' in claiming that BJP will be declaring Ramesh Bidhuri as their CM's face.

Addressing a public gathering on Friday Atishi also referred to BJP as the "Galli-Galoch" party several times and said that Bidhuri is getting rewarded for hurling abuses against her (Atishi) and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who is its CM face. The people of Delhi know that by voting for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM. But they are asking who will be BJP's CM face. BJP's Core Committee meeting is underway and this evening they will hold their parliamentary board meeting," the AAP leader said.

Calling Bidhuri as the person 'who hurls the most abuses.' "Through credible sources, we have found that 'Galli-Galoch' party has decided that its CM face will be the one leader who hurls the most abuses, which is Ramesh Bidhuri. He is getting rewarded for hurling abuses against me, my family and Priyanka Gandhi," she added.

