Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking in different tones on the issue of caste and noted that caste census can be the basis to tackle unemployment in the country.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said Congress will make farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers the foundation of the state and the party will waive off loans of 27 lakh farmers.

Rahul Gandhi said a Congress government in the state will go for caste census.

"There's a misunderstanding that MP and MLAs run the government. I've seen the government from within. The Indian government is being run by 90 senior officials along with PM Narendra Modi. These 90 officials allocate the budget of India...PM Modi says that it's an OBC government and out of these 90 officials how many are OBCs?" he asked.

The Congress leader stated that PM Modi said a few days back in his speech that there's only one caste in India and that is "poor".

"On one side he says that his name is Narendra Modi and he's OBC and on the other side he says that there's only one caste that is 'poor'...I met lakhs of youth and when I asked them if they are unemployed what's their caste, they used to say that they are Dalit, OBC or Adivasi...If there are 50 per cent OBCs in the country then to run the government, their share in the government should be the same," Gandhi said.

Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said most of the unemployed youth were form OBC, Dalit or Adivasi communities.

"I met lakhs of youth, and when I asked them what they do, they said they are unemployed. When I asked them what's their caste, they used to say that they were OBC, Dalit or Adivasi. If there are 50 per cent OBCs in the country then to run the government, their share in the government should be the same. If adivasis are 14-16 per cent then they should have the same share in governance," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that he met lakhs of people in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which brought about a transformation in himself.

Madhya Pradesh is going to polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

