New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vashnaw on Thursday shared a video showcasing glimpses of how a project team successfully installed a 76.2m open web girder in just around 2.5 hours in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. An open web girder is a structure that is used to bridge two ends of a railway track when it passes over either a depression in the topography or water bodies such as rivers.

The track bridge recently installed in Katni has been built to provide elevation to a new railway track passing over an already existing one at ground level, as per Vaishnaw's post. "Successful launch of 76.20m Open Web Girder, rail over rail at Katni in record 2.5 hours," he wrote, while sharing the video on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | LTC Scheme: Centre Issues Order Allowing Government Employees To Travel on Tejas, Vande Bharat, Humsafar Express.

https://x.com/AshwiniVaishnaw/status/1879760425505726820

Last week, the minister had shared a video of the Vande Bharat Express train for the upcoming Katra-Srinagar rail route, which will connectr Jammu to the Kashmir valley. The 49-second video, shared on Vaishnaw's X account, gave a glimpse of the features of the train, which is specially designed to operate seamlessly in Jammu and Kashmir's challenging winter conditions.

Also Read | Surajkund Mela 2025 Date, Time, Ticket: From Timings to How To Book Tickets, Here's All You Need To Know About Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

According to Railway officials, the train will have several additional features as compared to the other 136 Vande Bharat Express trains currently running in different parts of the country so that it can meet the operational challenges and passengers' amenities in extreme weather conditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The train has advanced heating systems which prevent the freezing of water tanks and bio-toilet tanks, provide warm air for the vacuum system as well as laboratories and ensure the air-brake system functions optimally for smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures.

Besides climate-related features, it has all the other amenities that the existing Vande Bharat trains have like fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, and mobile charging sockets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)