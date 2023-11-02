New Delhi, November 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly poll, which is scheduled to be held on November 25.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list, the list also included the party's national president JP Nadda along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Smriti Irani, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi among others. Nathdwara Election 2023: BJP Candidate Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar To Take On Congress Leader CP Joshi, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma are also on the list. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also been named as one of the star campaigners for the BJP.

Earlier today, the BJP released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls. The party has named 58 candidates in its third list including former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Don’t Know Whether I’ll Be in Jail Or…’, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Singrauli (Watch Video).

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

