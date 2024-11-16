Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday urged the Rajasthan residents living in Maharashtra to spread the message to vote for the Mahayuti in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Mahesh Kisanrao Landge, the Mahayuti candidate from Pune's Bhosari Assembly constituency seeking a third consecutive term, CM Sharma highlighted the nation's progress since 2014. "The transformations in India since 2014--be it welfare programs for the poor, development initiatives, the reduction of terrorism and Naxalism, or India's growing global stature, you have seen all this. That is why I am here to request you: tell your friends and relatives that we have to Maharashtra strong, make a developed India, and ensure the nation's progress," Sharma said.

Highlighting achievements in Rajasthan, he added, "Just 11 months ago, there was a Congress government in Rajasthan. You have seen what the state of affairs of the youth, law and order, and electricity condition was. In these 11 months, we have delivered on 50 per cent of our poll promises. Congress is the creator of corruption and spreads false narrative. Their alliance partners are even more corrupt. Only Mahayuti can take initiative to develop the constituency."

Earlier Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West Assembly seat, Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused the opposition of doing "vote jihad" and urged voters to counter it with a "dharmyuddh" of votes.

"Vote jihad is going on in the state. Sajjad Nomani says...Vote jihad slogan has been given and you heard in the video that who is the leader of this vote jihad. I want to tell you all that if they do vote jihad, we have to do 'dharmyuddh' of vote. Ek hain to safe hain," he said.

As the election date nears, political campaigning is gaining momentum in Maharashtra.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, votes will be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. (ANI)

