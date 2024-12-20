Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 19 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday sentenced former BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat and his aide Mahaveer Suman to three years of imprisonment for slapping a forest officer in his office in 2022.

The SC/ST court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts while holding them guilty under relevant sections of IPC including section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), a public prosecutor said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Booked: Delhi Police Lodge FIR Against Congress Leader Over Parliament Scuffle.

Speaking to media after his conviction, Rajawat said he will appeal against the conviction in the high court. The former MLA from Ladpura in Kota also said he was acquitted for charges under section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

On the complaint of then deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Ravi Kumar Meena, a case was registered against Rajawat and Suman on March 31, 2022 under sections 332, 353, 34 of IPC and section 3(2) of SC/ST Act at Nayapura police station.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

It was alleged that Rajawat, along with his supporters, stormed into the DCF's office where he protested against halting the repair work of a temple and slapped the DCF.

Police had arrested Rajawat and Suman and the former MLA had to stay behind the bars under judicial custody for 10 days before bail from the Rajasthan High Court.

A video clip of the incident had gone viral that showed Rajawat slapping the DCF with his left hand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)