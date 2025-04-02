Dausa, April 2: A middle-aged man shot himself dead after an argument at his brother's in-laws' house in the Khatik locality of the Dausa Kotwali police station area on Tuesday night. According to reports, a quarrel broke out over a personal matter, leading Vishnu Khatik to shoot himself in the head. His brother, who was present at the scene, tried to stop him but was unsuccessful. Police officials confirmed that Vishnu, a resident of Delhi, took his own life following the argument. Family members rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

"A young man tragically shot himself in the head in the Khatik locality of Dausa. The sound of the gunshot caused a sensation in the surrounding area. The deceased, identified as Vishnu Khatik, had been visiting his brother's in-laws' house when an argument broke out. His brother attempted to intervene and stop the altercation. After the incident, family members rushed him to Dosa District Hospital, but after examination, the doctors declared him dead. Vishnu Khatik was a resident of Delhi. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team arrived at the scene to collect evidence, and the body will be handed over to the family after the Panchnama proceedings," a police official said. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Son and Wife With Sharp Edged Weapon in Hanumangarh.

Upon receiving the information, Police CO Ravi Prakash Sharma, Kotwal Sudhir Upadhyay, and DO Jawan Singh reached the scene and spoke with relatives. The FSL team was also called to assist in the investigation. Vishnu's body has been placed in the mortuary at Dausa District Hospital. After the post-mortem, it will be handed over to his family. The Kotwali police station has launched an investigation into the case.

