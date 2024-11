Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 26 (ANI): Four people belonging to the Bishnoi gang were arrested by Jaipur police after information was received about them following the social media handles affiliated with notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara.

Jaipur police said on Monday that the four people were following social media accounts affiliated with gangsters Bishnoi and Godara, and were contacted through social media. They also got multiple illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were going to carry out the orders at the behest of someone allegedly affiliated with the gang.

The police acted on the information from Jaipur's Commissionerate Special Team (CST).

"We got an input from CST, that a social media activity of a man is suspicious. Upon investigation, it was revealed that he used to follow the handles of Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs. He got in touch with them (four arrested) and on their instructions, he brought some weapons from MP. They were going to carry out some incident at his behest," said Jaipur Assistant Commissioner of Police Anoop Singh.

According to ACP Singh, the people were doing some courier work for the gang, and were arrested before they could get orders for doing further illegal activities.

"The people were doing some courier work for now. But before they could get further orders such as being told to collect some money from a businessman or some other illegal work needs to be done," the ACP added.

The officials also recovered multiple weapons from the accused.

Earlier on Monday, Mansarovar police station in Jaipur also recovered a large cache of illegal weapons.

Jaipur South Deputy Commissioner of Police, Digant Anand said that the weapons were seized after a person, namely Hemraj, was suspected of supplying illegal weapons.

"After following a person who had already been apprehended regarding illegal weapons and was out on bail, we got to know that he got multiple weapons from Madhya Pradesh. We followed him at Mahima Alinga building, where he called for the supply of weapons to be delivered, we caught him red handed there," said DCP Anand.

The police seized 7 automatic pistol, 8 live ammunition and 1 magazine from the accused.

The police also got the information that in Gandhwani village in Madhya Pradesh there are multiple weapons being made to be sold to various people.

Investigation into both cases is currently ongoing.(ANI)

