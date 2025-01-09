Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a revenue official for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Alwar.

Senior Assistant of Revenue Appeal Tribunal Office Jitendra Meena demanded the bribe from the complainant to get a stay order of the Revenue Board, Ajmer and the Revenue Appeal Tribunal removed on a plot of land.

The ACB team verified the complaint and caught Meena red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

