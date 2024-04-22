New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Siachen where he will interact with the armed forces deployed in the region.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Leaving New Delhi for Siachen. Looking forward to interact with our courageous Armed Forces Personnel deployed there."

Earlier, he was scheduled to visit Siachen on March 24 to celebrate the Holi with troops, but due to 'inclement weather', the programme was changed to Leh, where the Defence Minister celebrated the occasion with armed forces at Leh Military station

He spoke to the Commanding Officer deployed at Siachen on the phone and promised to visit them as soon as possible and is making the visit to fulfill his promise.

The Siachen Glacier is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas and is often considered the world's highest battlefield.

Earlier on April 13, the Indian Air Force celebrated the 40th anniversary of the famous 'Operation Meghdoot' which was carried out by the Indian forces to gain control of the Siachen glacier by thwarting Pakistan's efforts to capture it.

The operation by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force was carried out on April 13, 1984, in what was one of the biggest operations carried out by the Indian forces. (ANI)

