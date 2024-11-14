Kochi, Nov 14 (PTI) A group of researchers from a private university based in Pune and a college in Kerala have claimed to have discovered a new species of damselfly in the Western Ghats of the state.

The newly discovered species, named the "Agasthyamalai Bambootail," was identified in Manjadininnavila, near Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary in Thiruvananthapuram district, according to a statement from MIT World Peace University, Pune.

The species has been given the scientific name 'Melanoneura agasthyamalaica' to honour the Agasthyamalai landscape in the Western Ghats, where it was found, the statement said.

A team of researchers and students from Christ College (Autonomous), Irinjalakuda in Kerala was also part of the initiative, it added.

