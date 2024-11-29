Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) A retired senior police inspector from Maharashtra's Thane district has been allegedly duped Rs 20 lakh over a land deal, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police, the ex-cop said he shelled out the money between December 2018 and January 2024.

Also Read | Sambhal Mosque ASI Survey: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Stay on Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Today.

The accused include a couple, their servant and the man's brother-in-law.

The retired policeman was in touch with the accused to buy some land. While they took Rs 20 lakh from him, they produced a fabricated document of title clearance, the official said.

Also Read | Udaipur Palace Gates Reopen After 4 Days As Mewar Family Dispute Ends, Vishvaraj Singh Thanks Government and Administration.

After realising that the document was fake, the complainant demanded his money back but the accused did not respond, he said.

The accused are suspected to have cheated a few more persons, including police officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)