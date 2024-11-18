Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): As Maharashtra's Assembly election campaign draws to a close, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Monday lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the BJP of acknowledging its impending defeat by pulling PM Modi out of the state.

"Today is the last day for campaigning in Maharashtra. PM Modi has left the country. This means that BJP and PM Modi have accepted their defeat and they have left the battlefield," Reddy said.

He further slammed the BJP for attempting to divide the nation to secure electoral victories, adding, "I saw some advertisements by the BJP in newspapers today, they are trying to divide the country to win elections... Staying the Prime Minister for three terms and 11 years, PM Modi has nothing to say about the works he has done."

Meanwhile, with just two days left for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP launched an advertisement campaign targeting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The campaign urged voters to "Say No to Congress" and highlighted several tragic incidents, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the 2003 Mumbai serial blasts, and the 7/11 train bombing. The campaign also referenced the Gowari massacre and the Palghar Sadhu lynching, questioning the government's handling of these incidents.

The BJP's ad campaign also focused on alleged corruption, including the black-marketing of Remdesivir by a Congress official and claims of financial mismanagement in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The ad featured the phrase "Say No to Congress" along with the MVA logo, referencing the 2007 Mumbai terror attacks when the Congress was in power.

In a press conference on Sunday, All India Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala criticized the BJP government. He called the BJP the "Bhagoda Jutao" company and highlighted what he called the "four M's" as the main issues: Mumbai mortgaged, Mahayuti's guns and gundaraj, Mahayuti's Mehngai (inflation), and Maharashtra's land being exploited by the "Khoka Group vultures."

On the issue of Mumbai mortgaged, Surjewala said, "Adani now owns Mumbai Airport and electricity supply... He is the beneficiary of Maharashtra's biggest land deal -- the Dharavi Development Project." He also condemned the mandatory purchase of TDR from Adani by all builders in Mumbai, calling it unfair.

He also slammed the alleged rising crime in Mumbai under Mahayuti's rule, stating, "Among India's biggest cities, I am sure you know Mumbai is the highest in crimes, with 14 crimes reported in a day." He accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of protecting criminals. Regarding inflation, Surjewala questioned government decisions, asking, "How many tenders and contracts have been awarded by Mr. Eknath Shinde in the last one year?"

Surjewala ended his address with a call for correction and introspection, urging voters to consider these issues as they head to the polls. (ANI)

