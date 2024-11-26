New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and congratulated her on her victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Tuesday.

In Wayanad, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has got 6,22,338 votes when the last reports came in, and is leading by a margin of almost 4,10,931 votes.

Earlier, on November 23, she thanked the voters for placing their trust in her and promised to be their voice in Parliament in her X post.

"My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!" Priyanka posted on X.

The Congress leader also thanked the leaders, workers, volunteers and her colleagues for working hard in her election campaign. She also expressed gratitude to her mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, children Raihan and Miraya and her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for showing her the way and supporting her.

On the result day, Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi praised Priyanka's victorious win in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls, he posted on X, "I feel immense pride as my family in Wayanad has placed its trust in Priyanka. I know she will lead with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication to transform our cherished Wayanad into a beacon of progress and prosperity."

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, The Telangana government decided to decline a Rs 100 crore donation from the Adani Group to the Young India Skills University, citing concerns over recent controversies and the need to uphold the state's reputation.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the decision, stating, "Many companies have given funds to the Young India Skills University. In the same way, the Adani Group also gave Rs 100 crores. Yesterday, we wrote a letter to Adani on behalf of the government, stating that the state government is not ready to accept the Rs 100 crores given by the Adani Group. I want to reiterate the decision by the state government to not accept the Rs 100 crores from Adani Group."

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, CM Reddy added, "I don't want to enter any controversy. Fundamentally, I have not taken a single penny for this. The Telangana state government has taken a step for the youth through the Young India Skills University because millions of youth today are without skills and are not getting employment."

The Congress leader further stated, "For that purpose, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, we received a commitment of Rs 100 crore in principle from the Adani Group. However, not a single rupee has been deposited into the Telangana government's account to date." (ANI)

