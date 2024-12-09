New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next Reserve Bank Governor, according to sources.

Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer, will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).

Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor.

