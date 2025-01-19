Patna (Bihar) [India], January 19 (ANI): Bihar Police has registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly making a ransom call to Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav. The MP has alleged that he has recieved a call from an unknown person demanding Rs 20 crore from him.

In the complaint lodged by the MP, it was alleged that the person claimed to be a "gangster from America," and demanded Rs 20 crore.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj After 'Gas Cylinder Explosion' Inside Tent (Watch Video).

"A call was made on my assistant's mobile and they requested to speak to Sanjay Yadav. Then my assistant gave me the phone and the person said in a harsh tone than he was a gangster and that their people are also in jail. He said he was speaking from America and demanded Rs 20 crore or be ready to face consequences.

The complaint also alleged that the caller threatened to kidnap and kill the MP too if the amount was not paid.

Also Read | Bhopal: Boy Suffocates to Death After Swing's Rope Tightens Around His Neck While Playing With Sister in MP.

"I know all the routes of your travel, I have information about all the members of your family and I also know how many children you have. If you want everyone's safety, give me Rs 20 crore, otherwise I will kidnap you and get you killed," read MP Yadav's complaint recounting the call.

"When I told him that I am a Rajya Sabha member, the person again threatened me in a harsh tone and said that he was aware that I was a Rajya Sabha member. The caller said that irrespective of whether I was a minister or the Prime Minister, they can shoot anyone. After that he disconnected the call," the MP's complaint read.

The Patna Secretariat police station has registered a case under 308 (3) and 308 (4) sections of BNS. Investigation into the matter is currently ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)