Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Union road, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced new road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore and appealed to the state government to give 40 per cent of the developed land near the proposed north Jaipur bypass to farmers.

Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan summit, Gadkari said that road infrastructure is crucial for Rajasthan tourism.

The minister said that the 110-km northern Jaipur Ring Road entailing an investment of Rs 6,500 crore has been approved.

"The land price increased five times after the construction of roads. I requested you (Rajasthan government) earlier. You make a new Jaipur with the Jaipur Development Authority there. There is another good scheme. Give 40 per cent of the developed land to farmers. They will also get a lot of money," Gadkari said.

The minister said that Kotputli to Agra Greenfield expressway with an outlay of Rs 6,800 crore will be completed by September.

"Jaipur, Kishangarh, Jodhpur to Amritsar greenfield highway -- Rs 12000 crore. We are preparing a DPR (detailed project report). Very soon we will start its work," Gadkari said.

The government has already completed construction of 8,500 kilometers of road with an outlay of Rs 67,000 crore in the state between 2014 and 2024.

By 2025, the government has plans to complete another 2,020 kilometers road in the state with a total investment of Rs 17,000 crore.

The minister said that the government wants to make roads in Rajasthan like the American Highway network in the next two years.

Gadkari suggested the Rajasthan government to adopt green technologies and link sugarcane production for generation of ethanol which can increase farmer's income.

The Union minister asked the state to adopt modern transport systems such as seaplanes and electric buses.

He said that Rajasthan has a large number of lakes that can be used for landing of seaplanes.

The minister said that the cost of lithium-ion batteries is coming down, which will lower the cost of electric vehicles and enhance its adoption.

"In the next five year, all buses will become electric buses," the minister said.

