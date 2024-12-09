New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Various organisations, including the RSS, held protests in different parts of Delhi against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and submitted a memorandum to the respective district magistrates, seeking to draw the government's attention to the issue.

The agitation came ahead of Tuesday's proposed march to the Bangladesh embassy here under the banner of the Civil Society of Delhi against the "persecution" of Hindus and other minority communities in the neighbouring country.

Representatives of more than 200 social, cultural and religious organisations are expected to take part in the march, according to the Delhi unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"To draw attention to the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Civil Society of Delhi demonstrated in all districts of Delhi on Monday and later submitted memoranda to the district magistrates," the organisers of the protest said in a statement.

In the memoranda, the protesters demanded that immediate steps be taken to stop the violence against the minorities in Bangladesh and ensure their safety.

It also demanded that India take steps to ensure the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das from "unjust imprisonment" in Bangladesh and mobilise international support "to hold the perpetrators accountable" as well as ensure justice to the victims of violence.

"A memorandum was submitted to Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Rampura Yogesh Yadav under the aegis of Civil Society of Delhi against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh... Through the SDM, the attention of the government of India was drawn to this issue and a memorandum was given for the immediate response of the government of India to resolve the violence in Bangladesh," the statement said.

