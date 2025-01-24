New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini court has granted two days interim bail to an accused in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar's Murder case to attend his sister's marriage. Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is also an accused in this case.

Dhankar alongwith another was allegedly beaten on the night of May 4, 2021, in Chhatrasal Stadium. Dhankar had succumbed to his injuries. This case is at the state of Prosecution evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sushil Kumar granted two days of interim bail to Bijender to attend his sister's marriage on January 24 and January 25, 2025.

"Interim bail of applicant/accused is allowed for two days w.e.f January 24 to January 25 on furnishing personal bond for Rs 35,000 with two sureties in the like amount," the court ordered on January 23.

Advocate Sumeet Shokeen counsel for the advocate submitted that the marriage of the sister of the applicant/accused is going to be held on January 24. The presence of the applicant/accused is necessary for the management of the marriage ceremony.

On the other hand, the Additional PP for the State opposed the bail application and submitted that allegations against the applicant/accused were serious. He prayed that the above-said application may kindly be dismissed.

The court called for a report from the Investigation officer who verified the factum of the marriage of his sister at Ramleela Park, Village Dasghara, Delhi.

While granting bail, the court imposed certain conditions including accused shall surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent after the expiry of interim bail. He is further directed not to threaten the prosecution witnesses tamper with evidence or indulge in any such crime. (ANI)

