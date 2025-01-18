Sambhal, January 18: Two more accused have been arrested in the stone pelting incident over Shahi Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal district on November 24, Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi said. The Sambhal SSP on Friday said that the arrested accused were identified as Mohsin from Khaggu Sarai and Husnain from Hindupura. He informed that 59 people have been sent to jail so far, of which 19 were arrested from the Thana Nakhasa area and 40 from the Kotwali Sambhal area.

Speaking to the media here, SSP Bishnoi said, "Yesterday, stone pelters Mohsin from Khaggu Sarai and Husnain from Hindupura were arrested from the Thana Nakhasa area, and sent to jail. 59 people have been sent to jail so far, of which 19 were arrested from the Thana Nakhasa area and 40 from the Kotwali Sambhal area." "A total of 24 NBWs (Non-Baillable Warrants) have been issued in the Thana Nakhasa area. 55 more NBWs will be issued soon," said the official. Over 1,400 Power Theft Cases Registered in Sambhal; 16 Mosques, 2 Madrasas Implicated.

The SSP also reacted to the viral video of a youth purportedly speaking to a Maulana about the Sambhal incident. "A person named Mohammad Aqeel was seen taking advice from a Maulana on an online platform, in which he asked whether people who died in the violence should be called martyrs or not. He is talking to someone from Pakistan. He seems to be a resident of Sambhal. He is being identified. For this, 2 teams have been deployed. The online platform he was using is also being traced," said SSP Bishnoi.

A stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. Earlier, a notice was issued to demolish 123 houses and shops in Sambhal under Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act 1916, after they were found in a dilapidated state in a survey conducted by the Sambhal Municipality. Sambhal Municipal Council Executive Officer, Manibhushan Tiwari said that under the Municipality Act 1916, Sambhal Municipality had surveyed the dilapidated buildings of the area in which 123 structures were found in dilapidated condition which may collapse any time risking loss of life and property. Sambhal Mosque Imam Fined INR 2 Lakh for Using Loudspeaker at High Volume.

Subsequently, the municipality issued a notice to the owners of all houses and shops and asked them to demolish the structures, otherwise, the municipality itself would demolish them. Notably, since the Sambhal violence, the district administration has been taking action against illegal encroachment on government lands. Earlier on December 25, a team from the ASI and local administration visited several historic locations to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Sambhal and reconnect the local community with their religious traditions.

This initiative was prompted by the rediscovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment campaign led by the district police and administration on December 14. The Shiv-Hanuman temple, which had been closed since 1978, was reopened on December 22. During the excavation work in the Ladam Sarai area of Sambhal, an old well was also discovered by the local administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)