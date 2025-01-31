New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any direction in a plea challenging VIP entries for preferential or expedited darshan (worship) into temples across India.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Sanjay Kumar clarified that although the Court agrees that no special treatment be given for entries into temples, the issue is not fit for it to adjudicate or pass any directions.

However, the top court noted that the state authorities may take appropriate action on the issue if they deem fit.

"While we may be of the opinion that no special treatment be given with regard to the entry to temples, we do not think it is a fit case to exercise jurisdiction under Article 32. We clarify that that dismissal of the petition will not in any way bar the appropriate authorities from taking action as they require," the Court said.

The plea was filed by one Vijay Kishore Goswami, who had contended that preferential entries by paying VIP entry charges in Indian temples is arbitrary and discriminating against the rights of devotees who are economically disadvantaged.

Such special treatment for entries into temples is violative of the principles laid down in Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, the plea stated.

During an earlier hearing, the Court had adjourned the matter to a later date, noting the need to first examine whether this issue has been addressed in previous court rulings and if there is an existing judgment on it.

On Friday, the Court clarified that it cannot invoke its powers under Article 32 (Remedies for Enforcement of Rights) of the Constitution of India to adjudicate the matter, as the decision to take appropriate action on the issue lies with the state authorities. Thus, it dismissed the plea. (ANI)

