New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that no coercive steps be taken against Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar, accused of forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission test.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to the Delhi government and others on the plea of Khedkar challenging the Delhi High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail plea.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on February 14 and granted interim protection from arrest till the next date of hearing.

"Till next date of hearing, no coercive steps to be taken against petitioner (Khedkar)," stated the apex court.

Khedkar is accused of fraudulently availing reservations meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in order to clear the Union Public Service Commission exam (UPSC exam).

During the hearing of the case, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khedkar, told the bench that she has not been called for questioning by the police.

The apex court then said nothing had happened to her so far. "No one has touched (her)," it said.

The Delhi High Court while dismissing anticipatory bail plea had made strong observations against Khedkar saying it's a "classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole."

The High Court had emphasised that interrogation is necessary to uncover the conspiracy involved.

The High Court had also highlighted that the father and mother held high-ranking positions, suggesting the possibility of collusion with influential individuals.

Khedkar is facing criminal charges filed by the Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. (ANI)

