New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The ongoing construction work inside the Supreme Court premises despite the GRAP-4 restrictions came under the scanner of the court on Monday while hearing a case related to the alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The moment this fact was brought to the notice of a bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka, it asked the secretary general of the top court to appear and apprise it of the ongoing activities.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, pointed out that despite GRAP-4 restrictions in the national capital, which prohibits any kind of construction work, the same was going on outside court-11 of the top court.

"We just saw during lunch time, the construction work was going on," he said.

Justice Oka asked the court master to call the secretary general, who later appeared in court and apprised the bench about the work.

The bench asked the secretary general to look into the matter.

