Patna, November 18: A case of medical negligence has come to light from Bihar, where a gauze was allegedly left in a woman's stomach who underwent a C-section operation at a hospital in the state. The incident came to light after the woman experienced severe pains in her stomach after her surgery. The patient has been identified as Anjali Kumari.

According to an NDTV report, Anjali Kumari, a resident of Brahmpura village of Darbhanga, gave birth to a son on October 8. Her C-section operation took place at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Department of Darbhanga Medical College Hospital. However, after giving birth to her son, Kumari could not recover and started developing unbearable pains in her stomach. Bihar Shocker: Dead Man’s Eye Goes Missing At Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna, Doctors Blame Rats (Watch Video).

Her family immediately rushed her to a private doctor who removed the stitches and found a large piece of gauze in her stomach. The viral clip shows the doctor finding a big square piece of gauze in the woman's stomach The entire process was recorded on video.

Post this, the woman was admitted to the medical college, where she is presently undergoing an operation. After the incident came to light, the hospital's superintendent said they would conduct an investigation in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, they are now focusing on restoring the woman to full health. Bihar Shocker: Armed Men Kidnap 8-Year-Old Boy From School Bus in Madhepura, Probe Launched To Find Child.

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old boy reportedly sustained a serious eye injury after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher at a school in Arwal for not completing his homework. After the incident, the police registered a case against the teacher and the management of the private school.

